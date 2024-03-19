Land a 50-inch 4K smart TV with AirPlay for the kids/spare room down at $200 today ($100 off)

While we are tracking some big-time deals on higher-end smart 4K TVs right now, folks looking for a super budget-friendly solution for a spare room or the kids will want to check out this Best Buy offer. As part of its Deals of the Day, you’ll now find a Pioneer 50-inch 4K AirPlay smart TV on sale for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While this clearly isn’t the most premium solution out there, it is among the lowest prices we can find for a 50-inch 4K smart TV alongside Walmart’s onn. model that doesn’t include AirPlay. Even this 50-inch Best Buy Insignia model sells for $210 on sale. More details below.

Again, this Pioneer 50-inch 4K smart TV isn’t going to blow anyone’s mind, but it is a notable price and makes for an affordable way to land a spare display. It sports a 4K (2160p) resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, a voice remote, and three HDMI inputs as well as direct access to your streaming services. It even includes Apple’s AirPlay streaming – not something you tend to see in this price range.

On the complete other end of the spectrum, we are now tracking over $1,000 in savings on TCL’s gigantic 100-inch 4K smart TV, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, and free installation courtesy of Best Buy. Scope out all of the details on this offer while it’s still live right here and then head over to our home theater hub for more ways to upgrade your entertainment center with a deal.

Pioneer 50-inch 4K smart TV features:

Enjoy stunning video with a Pioneer Xumo TV equipped with 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range. Access favorite streaming apps and 300+ free streaming channels. Use My List to keep content in one place and included voice remote to verbally access content. Experience a whole new level of visual and audio entertainment with the Pioneer PN50-751-24U 50″ Class LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Xumo TV.

