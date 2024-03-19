Amazon discounts entire catalog of Echo speakers in Big Spring Sale from $23

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is here, and like clockwork, the first batch of deals we’re seeing are on its in-house products. Echo Speakers are taking the spotlight with a collection of price cuts on all things Alexa smart speakers. Leading the pack this year is the best value around in the Alexa roster, with the recent Echo Pop at just $22.99. It would normally set you back $40 and now drops to the second-best price yet. It’s an extra $2 below our previous offer from back in February and the lowest of the year. Head below for more.

Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Other Echo Speakers on sale:

Echo Pop features:

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space. Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

