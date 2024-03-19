Anker’s wireless hand vac cleans the car, your desktop, the floor, and more for $36 (Reg. $60+)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy HomeVac H11 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $35.98 shipped in all three colorways. Originally $80 and now regularly fetching $60 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This deal lands on par with the most readily available offers we tracked for Black Friday last year and a few bucks under our mention before that. This hand vac delivers about as much power as most robot vacuums and makes for a handy go-to for quick spot cleaning, quickly dusting off your desktop, and more. Hit the jump or more details.

Anker’s eufy HomeVac H11 delivers 5500Pa of suction power from a unit about the size of a wine bottle that weighs just 1.2-pounds. It its completely wireless and can be recharged with one of the USB wall chargers you already have. Not to mention including a 2-in-1 crevice tool “to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.”

You can browse through the rest of the latest Amazon Anker eufy vacuum sale right here and then swing by our home goods hub for more. You’ll find a range of price drops on robot vacuums as well as a load of upgrades for your kitchen and cooking arsenal with notable deals across the board. Everything is waiting for you here.

Anker eufy HomeVac H11 features:

Lightweight and Compact: Being roughly the size of a wine bottle, completely cordless, and weighing just 1.2lbs, cleaning is effortless and storage is simple. Use it in the car when you need to quickly clean up a mess.

Dust Devouring Suction: With 5,500Pa of power, you can suck up every speck in seconds from your daily messes.

Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the abysses of your car, like that space between the seat and the middle console or under a low-lying seat.

Micro USB Connectivity for Convenient Charging: Simply use a USB charger anywhere in your home and charge with ease.*

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!