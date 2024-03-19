Save $570 on a 1TB iPhone 14 Pro with this Amazon renewed discount to $929

Update: The elevated 1TB iPhone 14 Pro now drops down to $929 from its original $1,499 price tag. It’s an extra $10 under our original mention from last week and is a new all-time low.

Amazon is now marking down iPhone 14 Pro smartphones in its Renewed Premium condition. The savings start with the unlocked 128GB capacity at $719 shipped. That’s down from the handset’s original $999 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We last saw one of these Amazon discounts at $840 to start off the year. Now, you can save an extra $121 while taking a total of $280 off the original going rate. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 Pro now that it’s been around for a few months, today’s offer lets you score one of the newest handsets from Apple for less. Head below for the full scoop.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most capable smartphones to date and now a better value following the new 15 series. Everything comes centered around the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 90% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

