Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger is perfect for Series 9 at $43 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $43.17 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer lands at 28% off. It’s the third-best offer to date at within $5 of the all-time low and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in October, when it landed at the best discount we’ve seen. Designed to support the most recent Apple Watch Series 9 and its faster charging speeds, this nightstand companion sports a premium design that has a fold-up charging puck for refueling in Nightstand Mode or just laying your wearable down flat. It’ll also work with older Apple Watch models, but you won’t get faster charging speeds on any of them before Series 7. There’s no wall adapter in the box, but the charger itself uses a 1.2-meter USB-C cable that rounds out the package. Head below for more.

If you can live without all of built-in dock features found above, Apple’s official magnetic charging cable is a more affordable option. It’ll still juice up your Apple Watch Series 7, 8, or 9 at the highest speeds, and clocks in at $28 on Amazon. It isn’t going to be quite as premium of a solution for the desk or nightstand, but will charge just as fast.

Today’s deal is well-timed to go with the 1-day discounts we’re tracking on Apple Watch Series 9. All-time lows are here for only the second time ever, dropping both 41mm and 45mm models down to as low as $299. There’s $100 in savings across tons of different styles, each one comes with different band designs, too.

Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger features:

Close all your rings and upgrade how you power your Apple Watch with our BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Charger. Leveraging the new charging module, you can charge your Apple Watch Series 7 up to 33% faster. Pick the view for you, it displays and charges your Apple Watch while lying flat or in Nightstand mode.

