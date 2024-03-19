Motorola razr/+ folding smartphone spring sale starts from $500 (Save $200+)

Motorola is launching a spring sale on its latest folding smartphones today. Amazon drops the Motorola razr+ down to $699.99 shipped as the headliner of the shopping event. It drops from $1,000 to save you $300 for one of the first times in months. We did last see it at this same price with a $50 gift card added in back in January. Today’s deal now offers the second-best value to date. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

You can also save on the most affordable current-generation folding smartphone on the market today, too. The Motorola razr drops to $499.99 in four styles from its usual $700 price tag. It’s $200 off, matching our previous mention from the very beginning of the year, and is down to an all-time low. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Google offers a closer look at what to expect.

Motorola’s new razr smartphone sports the company’s signature flip-up design that mimics the original razr from the early 2000s – just like the Plus version. It has a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, as well as an external 1.5-inch OLED panel. The whole unit comes powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 while also rocking a 4,200mAh battery with 30W charging. Around the back, you’ll find a 64MP main camera with a secondary hybrid 13MP ultra-wide and macro sensor.

Motorola razr+ features:

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

