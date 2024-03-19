Save on rides and meal deliveries with these discounted Uber gift cards (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some discounted Uber gift cards. These cards can be used for rides and your Uber Eats food deliveries, and include both physical and digital cards so you don’t have to wait for delivery. As is usually the case with these discounted gift cards, if you plan on spending any money on Uber over the next few months or more, you might as well score what is essentially some free money. You’re basically trading $90 for $100 in Uber credit here to spend on any of your next rides or meal orders. So while the 10% off might not feel like all that much, if you think your Uber bill might hit $100 over the course of your next few rides and food deliveries, it might very well make sense to grab some while you can – the “funds do not expire.” More details below.

One thing to keep in mind here is that the standard Uber gift cards (found right here), can be used to “get a reliable ride in minutes or pick from hundreds of full menus from local restaurants and have your order delivered to you at Uber speed.” So you can essentially load up the $100 in Uber credit to your account and use it for both rides and meal deliveries.

For those going with the digital gift cards, Best Buy says they will be delivered “soon after purchase” with “redemption information emailed and available in your Order Details.” These cards are only redeemable in the US and you can choose to send them as gifts after purchase as well – “after you receive the email, choose the option to gift it to a recipient.”

Uber Eats Gift Cards:

Gift Uber Eats to the people you care about, or add value to your Uber Eats account. The Uber Eats app is the easy and reliable way to get the food you want, delivered fast and fresh. Tap the app and pick from hundreds of full menus from local restaurants and have your order delivered to you at Uber speed. Plus, payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle.

