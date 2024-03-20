All-time lows drop iOttie’s new Auto Sense 2 smartphone car mounts to $50 each

iOttie Auto Sense 2 car mounts

All of iOttie’s new Auto Sense 2 car mounts are dropping down to $49.95 shipped at Amazon today as part of its Big Spring Sale. These are only the second discounts across the board since launching last fall, too. Our favorite of the discounts has the Folding Smartphone Car Mount at $49.95. That’s down from $65, and on top of saving you $15, it is also a new all-time low. It’s $5 below our previous mention from back in January. There’s also the other two models, which we breakdown below the fold. You can also learn all about the new releases in our launch coverage.

iOttie just launched its new second-generation lineup of auto-clamping car mounts back in November. There’s three different options in the Auto Sense 2 collection, as we outlined above, and each of them comes with the same technology that allows the mounts to automatically grip your smartphone. Previously, the mounts would wait until it detected that it was charging a smartphone via the built-in Qi pad. But now that is being done away with a dedicated motion sensor that automatically opens and closes the cradle arms for more convenient mounting. 

Each of the new releases can also charge your Android smartphone with up to 15W speeds thanks to a Made for Google certification, while iPhones will take advantage of the usual 7.5W speeds. As far as the form-factors go, there’s two that are made for your average smartphone – just for use with either your car’s dashboard or air vent. Then there’s the foldable one. 

Auto Sense 2 Fold: $50 (Reg. $65) 
Auto Sense 2 Dashboard: $50 (Reg. $60) 
Auto Sense 2 Air Vent: $50 (Reg. $60) 

More on these iOttie Auto Sense 2 car mounts:

Mount your phone in seconds thanks to the proximity sensor. Simply place your device near the mount cradle to engage the servo motor and the arms will automatically close for a secure hold. To retrieve your phone, simply tap one of the release buttons located on either side of the cradle.  Qi wireless charging delivers up to 15W of power to compatible Qi-enabled smartphones on contact without the need for additional power cables. Power adapter not included.

