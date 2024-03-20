iPad Air 5 starts at $449 all-time lows ahead of any spring Apple announcements (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the Apple iPad Air 5 starting at $449 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB model. That’s $150 off the usual $599 price tag you’d pay and a match of the all-time low for only the second time. Today’s offer is the best in 2 months and also comes joined by some deals on 256GB capacity models and cellular configurations – both of which are also $150 off. All five of the different colorways are also available across many of the different versions, too.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas.

Apple Pencil 2 support is, of course, onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup, like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage.

The rumored iPad Air 6, on the other hand, isn’t looking like all too radical of a redesign. We’ve been reporting what to expect over at 9to5Mac, and while the landscape front-facing camera will be one of the more notable changes, the actual dimensions and design are going to stay the same in favor of some spec upgrades. But if the newer M3 chip isn’t going to be worth an extra $150 (or more potentially), then today’s deals are hard to beat for an iPadOS device.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

