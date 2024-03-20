iPhone 13 Pro with ProMotion display drops to $485 (Orig. $999), iPhone 13 at $370

Woot has a collection of certified refurbished iPhones on sale today starting from just $126 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. There are a ton of previous-generation handsets in the sale, but a favorite has to be the iPhone 13 Pro down at just $484.99. This is far below the original $999 price tag and also beats our previous mention by an extra $5. It’s a new all-time low, too. Everything in the sale includes a 90-day warranty, too.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip, like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There are all of the usual Apple staples, like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look. If you’re not sold on the newer iPhone 15 Pro and its USB-C port, this is a great option for bringing home a capable flagship handset with plenty of years of software updates for less.

You can also save on the iPhone 13 today as the standard iteration of the handset drops to $369.99. That’s down from its original $799 price tag and makes for an even more affordable option if you don’t need the extra camera sensor. We last saw it on sale for $430, for comparison.

All of today’s other best deals are now going live in our Apple guide, too.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos, Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras; LiDAR Scanner; 6x optical zoom range; macro photography; Photographic Styles, ProRes video, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

