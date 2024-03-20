Keurig brewers, K-cups, more from $13: K-Supreme Plus SMART coffee maker $70 off

Justin Kahn -
59% off From $13

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is offering up to 59% off Keurig brewers and coffee pods. Alongside accessories and K-Cups pods starting from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, we are tracking a solid price drop on the Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $70 discount and the lowest price we can find. This one is selling for $180 at Best Buy right now and is now within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon to match the second-lowest we have seen. Head below for more details on this brewer and the rest of the Keurig Big Spring Sale event

This is a more premium Keurig brewer with a stainless steel metal accent wrapped around the front of the machine, alongside an over ice option and multi stream technology – “saturates the coffee grounds more evenly to extract full flavor and aroma vs Keurig leading K-Classic brewer.” From there, it leverages BrewID to recognize the K-Cup pod your brewing and customize the “brew settings to make each cup perfectly delicious.”

And more Keurig Big Spring Sale deals:

Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART brewer features:

The Keurig K-Supreme Plus SMART brewer connects to WiFi via the Keurig app to enable a suite of smart features, including BrewID technology, ensuring it’s easy to make and enjoy a perfectly customized cup of rich, full-flavored coffee, just the way you like it. No matter what makes a great cup of coffee for you – the brand and roast, the strength, the temperature, even the cup size – you want it to taste rich and full of flavor. Now, with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart single serve coffee maker with BrewID, it’s easy to make and enjoy a perfectly customized cup of rich, full-flavored coffee, just the way you like it, every time you brew. 

Keurig Big Spring Sale

