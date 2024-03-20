Lutron Caseta HomeKit light switch starter kits now on sale from $80 (Reg. $100+)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon now offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $79.95 shipped. This is $20 off the usual $100 price tag. It’s the first discount in 2024 and is matching the all-time low from back over the holiday shopping season last year on Black Friday. Today’s offer is also a rare chance to save period. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting.

This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the Lutron platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting a single in-wall dimmer light switch that can control your overhead lights alongside the bundled Pico remote. The whole package then supports HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out this bundle. Learn more about why we love Lutron over at 9to5Mac.

Alongside the starter kit we highlighted above, there are some other Lutron deals that are worth a look today. There are starter kits for larger, multi-room installations as well as standalone lamp dimmers and more.

Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Starter Kit features:

The Caseta by Lutron starter kit with Caseta Smart Hub provides simple and personalized control of your lights, shades and temperature. Control your lights from anywhere within your home with the included Pico remote controls or from anywhere in the world using the free Lutron app. Set lights to automatically adjust with spring and fall time changes, create personalized schedules to turn on, off, or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or control lights with your voice via Alexa and Siri.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!