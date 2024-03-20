PDP’s new Riffmaster guitar for Fortnite Festival slated to launch at $130

We have more details to share today on the upcoming PDP Riffmaster gaming guitar controller. The first and only new guitar designed to work with Fortnite Festival will be launching this spring.

Back in January, PDP offered a first look at its new guitar controller – the Riffmaster. Now, thanks to a cached listing direct from PDP that went live just a tad early, we actually know what to expect from pricing. It’ll cost $129.99 and should be going up for pre-order any day now. On top of the pricing, PDP is also noting that the first 500 customers who lock-in their order will be able to score an exclusive pickguard.

You can check out the cached listings for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The PDP Riffmaster is compatible with either Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 depending on which model you get. The controller connects wirelessly with36-hour battery life and a bundled USB dongle that’ll you’ll need to plug into your console. In the box alongside the guitar controller is also a 1.2-meter USB-C charging cable and a shoulder strap. Out of the box, it works with Rock Band 4, and an update to Fortnite will add support to its Festival mode. This should be out before the controller actually ships.

Rock On with the RIFFMASTER wireless guitar controller! The first guitar in nearly a decade allows you to play music like a true rock star now on Rock Band 4 with anticipated compatibility on Fortnite Festival; as soon as Rock Band 4 guitars are supported. Officially licensed by Xbox.

The listing also has some additional photos to share, too. It shows off the fretts, the controller’s folding design, and also a joystick located at the back of the neck.

We’ll keep you updated on when listings actually go live. It should be any day now considering it looks like PDP has the storefront page for the Riffmaster ready to go.

