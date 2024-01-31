PDP unveils new wireless Riffmaster gaming guitar controller for Fortnite Festival, more

After being teased just ahead of the holidays, third-party gaming accessory maker PDP has now officially unveiled its new guitar gaming controller. While not unlike some of the guitar controllers we have seen in year’s past, the brand is looking to provide Rock Band 4 players and the upcoming guitar controller support for Fortnite Festival with a fresh high-tech solution by way of its new wireless Riffmaster guitar controller. Head below for more details.

PDP unveils new wireless Riffmaster guitar controller

Set for release later this spring, according to reports, the new Riffmaster is designed to work wirelessly with Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 (as well as the previous-generation Microsoft and Sony consoles). As of right now, it appears as though the Riffmaster works only with two games: Rock Band 4 and the upcoming Fortnite Festival update – a free-to-play rhythm game set to receive guitar controller support soon (it only works with controllers and keyboard as of right now).

As we alluded to above, the Riffmaster is looking to take things up a notch to some degree from many of the guitar controllers we have seen in the past. The wireless gaming axe features a 3.5mm audio headphone jack as well as 60 hours of battery life per charge and a thumbstick mounted on the backside.

PDP is looking to make it one of the more portable solutions with this sort of form-factor. One might assume you can just pop the neck off the body of the guitar, but that would still leave folks with a somewhat cumbersome transportation job ahead of them. Instead, the brand has opted for a sort of foldable design that is said to make it easier to lug around or stow away.

As of right now, PDP has yet to divulge the price of its upcoming wireless Riffmaster guitar controller. But we do know it should arrive sometime this spring.

It looks pretty cool to me, and might be the best of its kind when it does land on store shelves. But despite the somewhat timely arrival alongside Fortnite Festival, these sorts of controllers feel a bit past due to me for some reason. Having said that, I’m not really the type to pickup a gaming guitar controller on a regular basis, or at all for that matter, and I can certainly imagine hardcore Rock Band/Fortnite Festival rockstars taking an interest here.

Images via IGN courtesy of PDP

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!