Polaroid instant cameras with bundled film packs on sale: All-new I-2 at $546, more from $145

Amazon is now offering the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera with a bundled film pack for $546.08 shipped. This is the latest and greatest instant camera that Polaroid has to offer, and now you can score it on sale from the usual $630 price tag for one of the first times. It’s the second-best price at $84 off and is the lowest since the beginning of the year. Our launch coverage breaks down what’s new with the company’s most capable and expensive release yet.

The new Polaroid I-2 steps up the usual instant camera formula with a design that packs in some higher-end features. It’s what you’d expect from the price tag, but specifically includes manual setting controls. You can adjust the aperture, shutter speed, and other settings right from the camera itself, letting you take more advantage of its 98mm lens. There’s also Bluetooth for connecting with the companion app, as well as a USB-C charging port for its internal battery.

You can also go with the more affordable Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 instant camera. It’s currently on sale for $144.99 with a bundled pack of 16 film shots as it drops from the usual $175 price tag. This, too, is down to the second-best price yet and marks a new sale rate that’s far more affordable than the I-2 above. The latest generation Polaroid Now+ hasn’t been on sale in months, and sports dual lens autofocus features with Bluetooth connectivity for transferring photos to your iPhone after they’ve been printed.

Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera features:

The Polaroid I-2: Designed for craft, it’s our first analog instant camera with built-in manual controls, and is equipped with the sharpest-ever Polaroid lens. Made for the creators and artists who want to perfectly capture imperfection at its best. This bundle includes two packs of Polaroid i-Type Color Film. The I-2 shoots with next-level clarity and detail on Polaroid’s iconic square frame film, meaning you can do things with Polaroid’s unique film chemistry that you’ve never done before.

