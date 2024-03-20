Samsung’s 180MB/s 256GB microSD card hits one of its best prices at $18.50, more from $13

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is offering some notable deals on the popular Samsung and SanDisk microSD cards to expand your storage capacity on drones, gaming consoles, cameras, Android smartphones, tablets, and more. First up, you’ll find Samsung’s latest 256GB PRO Plus model down at $18.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model debuted last year at $30 and is now 29% off the current going rate for the lowest we can find. While it did fall to $18 for a limited time over the holidays last year, today’s deal is a couple bucks below our previous mention to deliver the best price since Black Friday. Head below for more deals and details.

The latest Samsung PRO Plus upped the speeds to 180MB/s over the previous-gen’s 160MB/s max. It once again delivers wide compatibility on just about anything that can ingest a microSD card – it also ships with the adapter for larger standard SD applications – and includes Samsung’s protection against the elements. The 10-year warranty is certainly a nice touch and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

More of the best microSD card deals:

Be sure to dive into our growing Amazon Big Spring Sale event hub for deals across all product categories.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone; While expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos8-9 as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room. Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games

