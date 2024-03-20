Save $780 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at new $800 low during Big Spring Sale

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 49% off a selection of Hiboy e-bikes and e-scooters. A notable offer amongst the bunch is the EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike for $799.99 shipped. Down from a $1,580 price tag, this bike saw few discounts during 2023 outside of holiday sales like Black Friday where it first fell to the former $900 all-time low. Today it comes in as a 49% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low.

The EX6 Step-Thru e-bike comes equipped with a 500W Brushless Geared Motor alongside a removable 48V waterproof battery to reach top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 75 miles on a single six to seven-hour charge. Sporting an ergonomic riding design, it features 20-inch all-terrain fat-tires in conjunction with a hydraulic suspension fork for a smooth ride wherever you go. It also has an integrated rear cargo rack, fenders over both wheels, dual disc brakes, an LCD display, a bright headlight, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, and three riding modes.

More Hiboy EV discounts:

And be sure to check out all of the other best Big Spring Sale deals. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers that remain live, making it the best place to search after you’re done shopping the discounts above. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, and more.

P6 Fat Tire Electric Bike features:

750W BAFANG POWERFUL MOTOR: Hiboy P6 electric bike for adults adopts a 750W BAFANG motor (MAX 1000W), producing a top speed up to 28+MPH. The BAFANG motor can even up to 1000W power and 80 Nm of torque! This is enough torque to get you up any hill. And our product has passed stringent UL 2849 testing. (Testing lab name: UL LLC)

WATERPROOF REMOVABLE BATTERY: With a 48V 13Ah Removable IPX5 Waterproof Lithium-Ion Battery, fully charged takes 4-6h, this ebike is capable to achieve 24.9-31 miles in full electric mode and 49.7-62.1 miles in pure pedal assist mode (PAS mode).

RELIABLE SAFETY SYSTEM: High-Strength Hydraulic Suspension Front Fork will help you easily avoid bumps in the ride and keep health for your spine. Dual Disc Brakes System enable the e bike to stop quickly and smoothly even when riding at high speed.

9-SPEED SHIMANO SYSTEM: Shimano 9-Speed System will satisfy all your speed needs for uphill, downhill, acceleration, deceleration, and steady speed. Combined with 26 x 4” Fat Tires, ebike has perfect terrain adaptability, enough to conquer any road.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Professional package design makes electric mountain bikes protected perfectly. This electric mountain bike comes 85% assembled, you can install easily. Warranty Description: 30 days free return, one year parts warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!