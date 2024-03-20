Refresh that smile with Big Spring deals on Oral-B toothbrushes and Crest Whitestrips from $24

Justin Kahn
44% off From $24
graphical user interface

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is offering up to 44% off a range of Oral-B and Crest oral care products from $24. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find everything from its Series 3 electric toothbrushes right up to $50 in savings on the higher-end smart models, as well as brush head replacement packs. Beyond that, there is a host of Crest Whitestrips and whitening toothpaste up for grabs and on sale to give that smile a refresh for the spring. All of the deals are waiting for your right here with some highlights listed down below. 

Oral care Amazon Big Spring Sale deals:

Crest 3D Whitestrips Pro Effects features:

no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand, Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects will give you a 100% noticeably whiter smile, guaranteed. Using the same hydrogen peroxide whitening ingredient as dentists, this enamel safe at-home teeth whitening kit will make your teeth 20 levels whiter. Simply apply 20 treatments of Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects for 45 minutes a day and 2 treatments of 1 Hour Express for 60 minutes. 

