Spigen Spring sale delivers ultra-affordable chargers, MagSafe gear, cases, more from $7.50

As part of its Big Spring Sale, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is serving up some notable deals across a broad range of its tech accessories. The deals kick off from $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time to scoop some ultra-affordable wall chargers for your EDC or travel kit, alongside discounts on a range of the brand’s MagSafe gear and even some spare iPhone cases starting from around $12 Prime shipped. Scope out the deals below. 

Spring Spigen MagSafe deals:

Spigen wall charger deals:

Spigen iPhone 15 case deals:

Spigen 2-in-1 ArcStation MagSafe charging stand features:

  • 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger: Designed for MagSafe, Max 7.5W for your iPhone and Max 5W for your AirPods. It requires a 20W wall adapter (not included) for optimal performance.
  • Convenient Magnetic Pad: Effortlessly charge AirPods with a magnetic pad for easy placement and secure charging.
  • Customizable Viewing Angle: Adjust the charger stand up to 45 degrees for the perfect viewing angle while enjoying horizontal viewing while your iOS 17 iPhone charges seamlessly in StandBy Mode.
  • MagSafe Compatibility: Compatible with iPhone 15, 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 14, 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 13, 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13 Mini, 12, 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12 Mini, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro, 2nd gen and more

