Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro starts from $1,605 with open-box deals, new at $1,799

Best Buy currently offers Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,799 shipped. This drops the 18GB memory and 512GB SSD configuration down from $1,999 to the second-best price yet. It’s the best in over a month, too. The savings get even better when you consider open-box models, which drop to $1,676.99 for an Open-Box Excellent model or even lower for other conditions from $1,604.99.

In order to cash in today’s discount, be sure to find the Open-Box section on the right-hand panel. It’ll show you all of the different conditions, but the condition that matters most is the Open-Box Excellent one. This gives you a “Geek Squad-verified product that looks and works like new, restored to factory settings. Plus, all original parts and accessories.”

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

This is the M3 Pro model, too, which steps up from the base configuration to offer a 12-core CPU and 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there are still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot.

Of course, there is the new M3 MacBook Airs. These are the latest from Apple and pack the same performance as the MacBook Pro. You can choose from both 13- and 15-inch models, both of which are seeing $50 launch discounts right now ahead of officially arriving on Friday. Aside from the Pro version rocking a 14-inch display, it also steps up to a Liquid Retina XDR display that the Airs lack. That means you’re getting a 3024 by 1964 screen with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,000 nits of brightness, while the newer and more portable Macs only have 2560 by 1664 screens – all while also sporting half the storage on the baseline configurations.

Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

With an 12-core CPU and 14-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

