Save up to 47% on roborock robotic vacuums, stick vacs, and more from $220

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale continues, and hot on the tail of yesterday’s ongoing Dyson discounts we’re now seeing massive price cuts up to 47% off on a collection of roborock vaccums and mops – both standard and robotic. A standout of the bunch is the Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock for $379.99 shipped. Normally fetching $700, this model has already seen three repeating discounts to the same former $400 low. Today’s deal comes in to take things further than ever before as a 46% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low.

Offering a 180 minute runtime with 2,700Pa of suction, this robot vacuum is equipped with LiDAR navigation, allowing it to build up to four 3D maps of your home so that it can not only keep track of where its been, but also plan out the most efficient routes to where it is going. Its multi-directional rubber brush sits lower to the ground for a more thorough cleaning job and resists tangling up in heaps of hair – whether human or pet. It can be completely controlled and have its settings adjusted via the smart app, Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. It also comes with a self-empty station that not only acts as a recharging base, but doubles as a 2.5L dustbin that the robot will empty itself into after cleaning, holding up to seven weeks of dirt and debris before you’ll need to get hands-on at all.

Notable roborock Big Spring Sale discounts:

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock features:

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Self-Empty Dock automatically empties the Q5’s dustbin after each cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. Its 2.5L dust bag can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: Extremely accurate LiDAR navigation creates precise maps that can even be viewed in 3D. You can also add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Clean Harder with Powerful 2700 Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 2700 Pa, the Q5 easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors and drags it out from deep inside carpets.

Clean Better with the Multi-Plane Floating Main Brush: A multi-plane floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning, even on uneven surfaces. It is strongly resistant to hair tangles and perfect for homes with pets.

Keeps Going for Longer: Powered by high-capacity battery and a 470 ml dustbin, you get long lasting cleaning that can easily tackle most homes in one clean.

