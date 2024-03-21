Sceptre’s 32-inch FHD 1080p curved gaming monitor offers 240Hz refresh rate for $200 low

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 26% off a collection of Sceptre PC monitors, giving you the opportunity to affordably upgrade your battlestation while on a budget. A notable offering amongst the bunch is the 32-inch FHD 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $199.97 shipped. Down from its usual $250, this monitor saw numerous discounts over 2023 and has already seen a handful since 2024 began, the biggest of them dropping costs down to a $200 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the savings as a 20% markdown off the going rate and returns the price back to the all-time low.

Featuring a 1,800R curvature, this 32-inch 1080p display offers a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response rate for smooth frame transition and clear images without blurring. It comes equipped with AMD FreeSync for fluid movement through your fast-paced gameplay, eliminating concerns of screen tearing and stuttering. Its built-in speakers deliver reliable audio, while its screen is designed to protect you from blue light and eye fatigue irritation for more consistent work, streaming, and gameplay. In terms of output, you’re looking at three HDMI ports (the first provides 240Hz, the other two provide 144Hz) and one DisplayPort.

More Sceptre monitors seeing discounts:

Sceptre 32-inch Curved FHD 1080p Gaming Monitor features:

1800R Curvature: The 1800R degree curved design immerses you into all of the action no matter where you choose to sit in the room.

240Hz Refresh Rate: Stay above the pack with 240Hz, giving you an edge in performance as frames transition instantly.

1ms MPRT: With 1ms MPRT, motion blur is eliminated and exceptionally crisp imagery is visible in the midst of chaotic combat.

AMD FreeSync Premium: With AMD FreeSync Premium, gamers enjoy smooth video & seamless on the spot movement in fast-paced games.The graphic card and monitor refresh rates are synchronized to eliminate tearing and stuttering.

Multiple Ports: The DisplayPort & HDMI1 deliver up to 240Hz refresh rate , providing incredible visibility & agility to beat your standard player. The HDMI 2 & 3 provide impressive 144hz refresh rate.

