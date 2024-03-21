Twelve South’s AirFly Pro audio transmitter pairs with two sets of AirPods at $44 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Twelve South AirFly Pro Audio Transmitter for $43.99 shipped. Down from $55, today’s offer is the first discount of the year at 20% off. It matches the previous all-time low at Amazon as well as our last mention from a sitewide Twelve South sale in December. Today’s offer also comes matched directly from Twelve South.

AirFly Pro allows you to pair two sets of headphones to anything with a standard AUX port. That includes everything from in-flight entertainment consoles on airplanes to older gadgets, a Nintendo Switch for co-op action, and your car’s stereo. It features over 25 hours of battery life alongside USB-C charging for when it is time to refuel. All of the latest codecs are supported like Bluetooth 5.0, aptX Low Latency, and SBC audio.

For a more affordable option, the Twelve South AirFly SE will only run you $35. It lacks the ability to send audio to two different sets of AirPods or headphones at once but otherwise tackles the same issue as its Pro brethren. It plugs into any 3.5mm jack and sends audio via Bluetooth. There’s also only 20 hours of battery life for this model.

Twelve South AirFly Pro Audio Transmitter features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight. AirFly Pro has a battery life of 25+ hours to cover even the longest flight. If you forget to charge before take off, AirFly Pro can be used while charging with the included cable.

