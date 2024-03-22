Apple’s official iPhone 15 silicone cases start from just $15 on Amazon (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s official iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe cases. Pricing across the lineup this time drops as low as $15.60 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s down from $49 and like many of the other cases in the sale, is a new all-time low. We last saw only the Winter Blue and Orange Sorbet styles go on sale, but now six different colorways are ready to refresh the look and feel of your iPhone 15 for spring. Shop all of the colors below.

You’re going to need to clip the on-page coupons for many of the colors below in order to get the lowest possible price. Just about everything is down to a new all-time low, or is at the very least right around the best pricing we’ve seen.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. The savings today apply to quite a few different colors, each of which arrives with the expected soft-touch and grippy finish in tow. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs in our Apple guide.

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

