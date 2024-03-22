Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller hits best price of the year at $80

We are now tracking a solid price drop on the latest USB-C edition of the beloved Backbone One mobile controller. Widely considered to be one of the best out there in the product category, both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the latest 2nd generation USB-C Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller down at $79.99 shipped. You’ll find both the white PlayStation edition and the black Xbox-style model at the discounted rate. Regularly $100, these Android and iPhone 15 controllers are now a solid 20% off and at the lowest price we can find. Outside of the short-lived Black Friday and holiday offers last year at $10 less, this is the best price we have tracked since launch back in November. Check out our hands-on review right here and head below for more details.

The 2nd generation Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller delivers USB-C connectivity for Android handsets and iPhone 15 devices – folks still rocking a previous-generation iPhone will want to check out the brand new 2nd gen Lightning models that just debuted earlier this week.

They provide one of the best ways to enjoy just about “any game, anywhere” including App Store games like Call of Duty and Roblox, cloud games via Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade, and GeForce NOW, or via Remote Play from your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. You’ll find ultra-wide analog triggers, “highly accurate” thumbsticks, and a D-pad as well as pass-through charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack, alongside 2ng gen enhancements for wider compatibility and better fit on even more handsets (magnetic adapters included to support cases).

Complete the experience with one of the official Backbone One carrying cases that debuted alongside the latest USB-C edition controllers.

Backbone One USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller features:

Choose from free App Store games like Call of Duty & Roblox, stream through cloud gaming services such as Xbox Game Pass, Apple Arcade & GeForce NOW, or play games with Remote Play from your PlayStation, Xbox or PC. Meticulously crafted to be comfortable and portable, our compact design features ultra wide analog triggers, highly accurate thumbsticks and responsive D-pad and buttons. Connects to your phone’s USB-C port for ultra-responsive gameplay. Plus, charge and use your favorite headset while you play. Get access to exclusive perks and the Backbone app, which serves as a hub for all your games, recommends new games, connect with friends, screen record, play on any screen, and more. The Backbone can still be used as a gaming controller without Backbone+.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!