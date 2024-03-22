Take your NAS next level with 36TB of WD Red Pro drives down at $550 (Reg. $700, $15/TB)

For folks running a NAS system, Newegg is offering a notable deal on some of our favorite internal storage upgrades with the WD Red lineup. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup with a serious amount of storage capacity, you can now land a pair of WD Red Pro 18TB Internal Hard Drives (WD181KFGX) for $549.98 shipped. Regularly $350 a pop, this 2-pack typically sells for $700 and is now seeing a solid $150 price drop. While the single one sells at Amazon right now for $333, and as low as $280 in the past, today’s Newegg offer is delivering each drive at $275 a piece for the lowest price we can find. Solid price drops on the beloved WD Red drives don’t come around nearly as often as we would like, and now’s chance to secure a giant 36TB of storage capacity at a discount – this is just over $15 per TB. More details below.

The WD Red Pro are specially designed to handle network attached storage applications and are built to deal with the high-intensity 24×7 demands these sorts of setups typically require – “with an MTBF of up to 2.5 million hours, the WD Red Pro drive is engineered to tackle 24/7 environments.”

Now clearly, some folks just aren’t going to want to drop this kind of cash down, or just don’t need that much storage for their growing media libraries and the like. If you fall into that category, something like the Western Digital 4TB WD Red Plus NAS Drive will likely suffice. This one isn’t as high-end a solution (it has a 256MB cache compared to the 512MB on the Pro model), but it is still a reliable option for most setups that sells for $100 shipped on Amazon.

WD Red Pro NAS drive features:

For RAID-optimized NAS systems with unlimited number of bays

Rated for 550TB/yr workload rate(2) | (2) Annualized Workload Rate = TB transferred x (8760 / recorded power-on hours). The maximum rated workload is specified for operating at typical temperature of 40C. Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

Designed to handle the demands of high-intensity 24×7 multi-user NAS environments

Western Digital partners with a wide range of NAS system vendors for extensive testing to ensure compatibility with most NAS enclosures

