Rad Power flash sale gives you $100 off e-bike and free accessory starting from $1,299

Rad Power Bikes has launched a flash sale on two of its e-bike models, taking $100 off the price tag and giving you one free accessory of your choice that is worth up to $100. The cheaper of the two options is the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Down from its new $1,399 price tag since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, we’ve seen this e-bike included in most of the company’s holiday sales as well as several flash sales throughout the months, often falling to the former $1,299 low. Today’s deal is a solid $100 off the going rate and lands back at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $100 above the all-time low.

Carrying the mantle as Rad Power’s jack-of-all-trades model, the RadRunner 2 comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features a four-level pedal assist with a low-profile cadence sensor, and a simple control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assistance settings. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

The second option of this flash sale is on the RadRunner Plus Fully-Loaded e-bike for $1,699 shipped. It comes sporting a 750W rear-hub motor and a 672Ah battery that reaches a max speed of 20 MPH for up to 45-miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance, with a bonus zero level for when you want to manually pedal the bike yourself, as well as a throttle for when you don’t want to pedal at all. It also features a front LED headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light and flash mode, fenders for both wheels, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, an integrated rear cargo rack, Tektro Aries mechanical disc brakes, and a backlit LCD display with a USB port for charging your devices.

This flash sale will continue through March 27, with the discount being automatically applied in cart when you add one of the two above e-bikes and an accessory under $100. You can browse through Rad Power’s included accessories here. And head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the other e-bike brands that are having spring sales, as well as deals on power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Rad Power RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike features:

Fun meets functional. This head turner delivers on more than just style: it can help you carry cargo, passengers, and even your morning joe. Factor in over 330 possible accessory combinations, and you can customize this moped-style ebike to your heart’s content.

