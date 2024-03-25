Save $60 on carbon neutral Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen styles starting at $189

Amazon is now offering some of the lowest prices yet on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. The savings kick off with the GPS 40mm styles at $189 shipped. That includes tons of new Carbon Neutral styles at $60 off the usual $249 going rate. It’s the third-best offer to date and really the lowest price since December. The larger 44mm GPS style is also on sale today at $219. It’s $60 off the usual $279 going rate and drops to the second-best price we’ve seen at within $10 of the all-time low.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

