Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Stand with Apple Watch fast charging now $127 (Reg. $150)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Reg. $150 $127
a desk with a computer mouse on a table

Amazon now offers the Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $126.99 shipped. It drops from $150 for the first time in months and marks the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Today’s offer is 15% off and also the first discount we’ve seen since the newer Qi2-enabled model officially began shipping (we explore how they stack up below). This is the more recent model with Apple Watch fast charging, too. Below the fold we explore what to expect, but you can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

Compared to the newer Qi2 model, Belkin’s 3-in-1 above really doesn’t have too many differences. The biggest is that it has a USB-C wall adapter instead of the proprietary cable found on the older version. Otherwise, there’s still a 15W magnetic power pad, Apple Watch fast charging, and a premium design.

Today’s discount begs an interesting question: why buy this discounted official MagSafe stand when Qi2 devices are starting to roll out? Well, quality, for starters. I just dove into the whole conundrum to weigh the pros and cons of MagSafe and Qi2 in a recent feature that explores why I’d still recommend gear like Belkin’s 3-in-1 charger above. You can read all about how thoughts right here.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Belkin

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LG’s 45-inch UltraGear 200Hz curved gaming monitor of...
Save space while getting jacked with BowFlex’s Select...
B&H is now matching Walmart’s $699 13-inch M...
Refresh your luggage before you go-go with up to 51% of...
KitchenAid’s legendary metal mixers up to $80 off...
Shark’s robotic and stick vacuums up to 44% off d...
Tested: Displate’s magnetic metal posters mount i...
Just $299 scores you this 7.2-channel Onkyo AV receiver...
Load more...
Show More Comments