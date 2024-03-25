B&H is now matching Walmart’s $699 13-inch M1 MacBook Air clearance price

B&H isn’t letting Walmart have all the fun. Walmart may have made headlines by announcing it would be carrying Apple’s M1 MacBook Air as its first-ever Mac on official store shelves with a ludicrously low $699 price tag. But now the folks over at B&H are swooping in to match that all-time low. So if you don’t want to buy from Walmart, you can go over to New York’s favorite tech and photography online storefront and grab the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $699 shipped. All three styles are available as a discount from the usual $999 going rate, too.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

But I hear you. You’re looking for the latest and greatest from Apple. That’s where it’s new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air comes into play, complete with a new 3nm chip, multi-display support (while in clamshell mode), and MagSafe charging. You don’t even have to pay the full $1,099 MSRP, either! Amazon has it marked down to a new all-time low of $1,024 as one of the first-ever price cuts.

13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

