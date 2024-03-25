LG’s 45-inch UltraGear 200Hz curved gaming monitor offers1440p resolution for new $647 low

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a small selection of LG gaming monitors, like the LG 45GR75DC-B 45-inch Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor for $646.99 shipped. This monitor has only seen three previous discounts since its release at $899 in November, with costs dropped down to $750 for Black Friday and slightly lower to $747 for Christmas. It’s also seen two discounts since 2024 began, the first dropped the price to $800 in January and the second dropped the price to $700 in February. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 28% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $53 and marks a new all-time low.

This curved gaming monitor delivers a 1440p resolution on 1500R curved VA panels with a 200Hz refresh rate, and supports 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut. It features VESA DisplayHDR 600, VESA Adaptive Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring a vibrant and clear picture with the elimination of input latency, screen tearing, and stuttering during gaming and video playback. It has one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-C 3.0 upstream ports, and two downstream ports alongside a headphone jack. With these options, you’ll enjoy high resolutions and higher frame rates of up to 120 fps.

LG 45-inch UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor features:

45″ QHD (5120 x 1440) Curved Display – Make room on your desktop for the massive 45” curved UltraGear QHD monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Play, stream and create on a high refresh rate display, in vivid color, on one screen at the same time.

VESA DisplayHDR 600 with up to DCI-P3 95% – This UltraGear display supports up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color paired with VESA DisplayHDR 600 delivering dynamic contrast and brightness on the QHD display..

Picture in Picture / Picture by Picture – OnScreen Control supports both Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) allowing you to configure your monitor to show content from two separate input sources. Play, watch, stream or work from multiple input sources at the same time, on one screen.

200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time – Gear up for smooth gameplay with a super responsive 200Hz display and a 1ms (GtG) response time. The faster speed lets you respond quickly to opponents and stay a step ahead of the competition.

DQHD@200Hz by DP, HDMI, USB Type-C – Enjoy smoother, vivid colors and high-resolution graphics thanks to HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type C. All three connections are supported on this display and let you experience up to 200Hz refresh rate.

USB Type-C – Seamlessly connect to external devices or charge your laptop with the convenience of USB Type-C with up to 90W power delivery.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro – AMD FreeSync Premium Pro equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you’ll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

