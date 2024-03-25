New all-time low takes $500 off Google Pixel Fold at $1,299

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Google Pixel Fold. Dropping the unlocked 256GB folding smartphone down to $1,299 shipped, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings. This is $100 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. You’ll find today’s offer also matched over at Best Buy, too. Head below for more on this Google Pixel Fold deal.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive as must-have add-ons to your new handset. They’re currently on sale from $50, and come comprised of a grippy, two-piece form-factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re taking advantage of the first discount on Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

If you’re looking for Google’s latest that doesn’t have a folding screen, we’re also tracking some price cuts on the latest Pixel 8 smartphones. The smaller of the two now starts at $499 to go alongside it’s larger Pixel 8 Pro counterpart at $749. Both of these are new all-time lows just like the Pixel Fold, too.

Google Pixel Fold features:

Meet Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone engineered by Google. All the power of the Google Tensor G2 chip – in a thin, pocket-size design. It’s a Pixel phone on the outside. And a big, immersive display on the inside for entertainment and multitasking. So you can do even more, in so many ways. Enjoy seamless multitasking with Split Screen; drag two apps up from the taskbar to quickly open them side by side, or open two tabs in Chrome to shop and compare.

