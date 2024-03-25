Just $299 scores you this 7.2-channel Onkyo AV receiver with AirPlay 2 (Save $450)

Adorama is offering a deep discount for anyone looking to refresh their home theater with a new AV receiver. The Onkyo TX-NR6050 7.2-Channel 8K receiver drops to just $299 shipped. It normally sells for $749 and is dropping back down to an all-time low. We last saw it on sale in February, and now another chance to lock-in the best price ever on a solid way to bring some smart features to your surround sound setup.

This A/V receiver is going to be particularly notable for Apple setups thanks to AirPlay 2 support, but also comes with a 7.2-channel speaker setup that can dish out 200W per channel. This renovates your home theater with full surround sound compatibility while also packing tons of smart features like Alexa and Google Assistant integration, Sonos support, and other standards over built-in Wi-Fi.

If you just want to score a home theater in a box, a refurbished discount on the Sonos Arc SL is easily the best value around right now. It drops the AirPlay 2 soundbar down to $509 with $200 in savings attached alongside all the bells and whistles from the Sonos ecosystem. Or, you could just go with Sonos Beam Gen 2 as it hits $299.

Onkyo TX-NR6050 7.2-Channel 8K receiver features:

Building key noise-reduction refinements into high-current amplification, the Onkyo TX-NR6050 7.2-Channel AV Receiver delivers precision sound and images. With an emphasis on an enhanced gaming experience, own your opponents with HDMI 2.1 enhancements for gamers: 4K/120Hz HDR pass-through enables ultra-fast motion -VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) eliminates lag, stutter, and frame-tearing for fluid gameplay. – ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) optimizes latency from source to screen – QFT (Quick Frame Transport) limits lag for a smoother experience.

