Best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Apple, Google, Echo, much more

Amazon’s new Big Spring Sale has arrived. As we do through the rest of the year, the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to highlight all of the best discounts. Whether you’re doing spring cleaning on all your gadgets or just want to lock-in all the best deals, we’ll have everything rounded up in one place.
Rounding out the seasonal savings events, we have a new Big Spring Sale from Amazon. It’s effectively a miniature spring Prime Day event that’s discounting just about every piece of tech, home goods, and green energy product under the sun. The big difference from other sales is that the discounts are available for everyone! No Prime membership required.
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best spring Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week, with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Big Spring Sale hub. Below, you’ll find some breakdowns of all the best deals per product category.
All of the best Apple deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale
- Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro starts from $1,605 with open-box deals, new at $1,799
- Apple’s new 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs now at least $50 off
- iPad Air 5 starts at $449 all-time lows ahead of any spring Apple announcements (Save $150)
- New iPads may be coming, but Apple Pencil 2 drops to $79 Amazon all-time low (Reg. $129)
- Apple’s latest HomePod 2 with Matter and onboard air quality sensors hits $275
- Apple’s original 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $850 (New lows, Save $449+)
Best Google and Android deals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its 7.6-inch folding screen hit $1,440 (Second-best, Save $360)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro new all-time low live at $749 (Save $250), Pixel 8 starts at $499
- Google Pixel Tablet with magnetic charging dock starts from $399 (Save $100+)
- Grab a 4-pack of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 item finders at $70 (Reg. $100)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to lowest price in months in all six styles at $140 (Reg. $200)
- Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams: Indoor $80, Outdoor $140, Doorbells, more
- Save $110 on the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip at Amazon low of $590
- Google Nest Thermostat with Matter sees spring discount to $100 (Reg. $130)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are within $1 of the all-time low at $80 (Reg. $150)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 lands at second-best prices from $850 (Reg. $1,000+)
Amazon discounts in-house gear for Big Spring Sale
- Amazon discounts entire catalog of Echo speakers in Big Spring Sale from $23
- Amazon Big Spring Sale smart Fire TV deals: 2-Series from $120, 55-inch QLED $420, more
- Amazon Fire TV streaming device Big Spring Sale from $20: All-new 4K Max at $40, more
- Amazon x Carrera Alexa smart glasses hit new lows at $80 off, plus new Echo Frames from $240
Best deals on e-bikes, electric tools, and more
- Save up to 45% on Greenworks’ electric mowers, blowers, trimmers, and more starting from $80
- Save $780 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at new $800 low during Big Spring Sale
- EcoFlow power stations, solar panels, bundles receive up to 45% discounts for Big Spring Sale
- Velotric adds T1 ST e-bike with Apple Find My to spring sale for return $1,099 low (Reg. $1,499)
- WORX 20V PowerShare 10-inch cordless chainsaw falls to $99 ($51 off), more from $76
- KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 wood pellet smoker and grill falls to new $266 low (Reg. $500)
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner falls to $124 (Save $76), more from $174
- Amazon’s Spring Sale takes up to 41% off Jackery power stations starting from $100
