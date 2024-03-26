Lockly’s fingerprint video smart lock with solar charging at $400 for today only (Up to $135 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Lockly Vision Elite Smart Lock Deadbolt for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model regularly fetches $500 directly from Lockly and at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $470. And My Best Buy Plus members ($50 per year) can knock the price down to $364.99. There are certainly more affordable smart locks out there, like this Apple Home Key Aqara model at $152, but the higher-end Lockly model on sale here today delivers a range of interesting features, not the least of which is the onboard camera and solar charging capabilities. All of the details are down below.

The Lockly Vision Elite combines video doorbell action built right in to the smart lock mechanism. On top fo that, you’ll also score 2-way audio for speaking with visitors at the door as well as HD video feeds sent directly to your smartphone. The multiple unlocking methods include the brand’s patented PIN Genie digital keypad (get some hands-on details for this as part of our review of its home smart safe), 3D biometric fingerprint reader, mobile app control, Alexa or Hey Google voice control, revocable scan-to-open QR codes, or a physical key.

You’ll also land real-time monitoring and motion detection tech as well as auto lock options, and the ability to install the unit “in no time with common household tools.” Another interesting and unique feature is the solar panel – it extends the rechargeable battery life quite significantly directly from the sun without you doing a thing.

While it won’t be available until later this summer, you can get all of the details on the new Lockly Visage Apple HomeKey lock that debuted at CES this year as part of our coverage of the event right here.

Lockly Vision Elite Deadbolt Edition features:

The Lockly Vision Elite Deadbolt Edition (PGD798NV) with integrated video doorbell and smart lock is the ultimate smart home upgrade for all homeowners. Multiple ways to lock / unlock including 3D biometric fingerprint access, patented heck proof PIN Genie keypad, app control, Scan-to-Open, Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant, Offline access codes or Physical key. Real-time door status monitoring from anywhere, and video camera with motion detection and 2-way communication. Best for homeowners, Airbnb rentals and offices. Solar charging to ensure your lock never out of battery again. Universal fit for easy DIY installation with complimentary white-glove onboarding included.

