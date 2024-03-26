Twelve South HoverBar Tower is a versatile iPad stand that’s now $105 (Reg. $130)

Amazon now offers the Twelve South HoverBar Tower for $105.10 shipped. This is now $25 off the usual $130 price tag and marking the best discount in months. We did see it at just $1 more back over the holidays as part of a sitewide Twelve South sale. Today’s offer is the first discount since the beginning of the year. You can read all about in our hands-on review from last November.

The Twelve South HoverBar Tower provides an upright stand for your iPad – regardless of whether you’re rocking a 12.9-inch iPad Pro or a compact iPad mini 6, it’s up to the challenge thanks to an adjustable mount. It stands at least 3 feet tall and can elevate up to 5 feet, making it perfect for putting next to your desk or using as the center of a home gym. There’s a weighted base to stand just about anywhere as well as multiple points of articulation to get the right angle – on top of just the right height.

If you don’t need the full height of the Tower model, the Twelve South HoverBar Duo at $76 is worth a closer look. This accessory has the same mount as the taller model, just with a design that’s geared more toward sitting on a desk or countertop. It also comes with a swappable base that can be mounted directly onto something instead of just resting on top of a surface.

Twelve South HoverBar Tower features:

HoverBar Tower holds your tablet or iPad hands-free for Apple Fitness+ workouts, videos, and more. Position this elegant stand in front of your stationary bike, treadmill or rowing machine or low to the ground for a yoga class. Having HoverBar Tower means you can buy the exercise equipment you want instead of limiting yourself to models that will hold a tablet or have screens. Ability to raise tablet/iPad screen smoothly from under 3 feet to over 5 feet with no limitations so it’s just the right height. Secure silicone-lined clip is compatible with tablets from 5.25 ” to 8.75″ inches on one side. Once in the clip, your tablet can be swivelled 360 degrees to portrait or landscape postion and tilted to any angle to reduce glare.

