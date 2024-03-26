Twelve South HoverBar Tower is a versatile iPad stand that’s now $105 (Reg. $130)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonBest iPad DealsTwelve South
Reg. $130 $105

Amazon now offers the Twelve South HoverBar Tower for $105.10 shipped. This is now $25 off the usual $130 price tag and marking the best discount in months. We did see it at just $1 more back over the holidays as part of a sitewide Twelve South sale. Today’s offer is the first discount since the beginning of the year. You can read all about in our hands-on review from last November.

The Twelve South HoverBar Tower provides an upright stand for your iPad – regardless of whether you’re rocking a 12.9-inch iPad Pro or a compact iPad mini 6, it’s up to the challenge thanks to an adjustable mount. It stands at least 3 feet tall and can elevate up to 5 feet, making it perfect for putting next to your desk or using as the center of a home gym. There’s a weighted base to stand just about anywhere as well as multiple points of articulation to get the right angle – on top of just the right height.

If you don’t need the full height of the Tower model, the Twelve South HoverBar Duo at $76 is worth a closer look. This accessory has the same mount as the taller model, just with a design that’s geared more toward sitting on a desk or countertop. It also comes with a swappable base that can be mounted directly onto something instead of just resting on top of a surface.

Twelve South HoverBar Tower features:

HoverBar Tower holds your tablet or iPad hands-free for Apple Fitness+ workouts, videos, and more. Position this elegant stand in front of your stationary bike, treadmill or rowing machine or low to the ground for a yoga class. Having HoverBar Tower means you can buy the exercise equipment you want instead of limiting yourself to models that will hold a tablet or have screens. Ability to raise tablet/iPad screen smoothly from under 3 feet to over 5 feet with no limitations so it’s just the right height. Secure silicone-lined clip is compatible with tablets from 5.25 ” to 8.75″ inches on one side. Once in the clip, your tablet can be swivelled 360 degrees to portrait or landscape postion and tilted to any angle to reduce glare.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…
Twelve South

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Enjoy regional favorites in Cuisinart’s indoor pizza ...
AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden grows your favorite her...
Bring home the epic 2-ft. Xbox Series X electric mini f...
Linkind’s 4-pack of Matter Edison smart bulbs are...
Android game and app deals: Package Inc, Worms 4, Shelt...
Don’t need the newest version? Microsoft Office 2...
Denon’s PerL Pro ANC earbuds fall to $279 (New low, R...
Air Max Day 2024 launches the Air Max Dn, full of hot D...
Load more...
Show More Comments