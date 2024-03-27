Score this regularly $50 65W Baseus 6-in-1 Charging station with AC, USB-C, more at $22

Justin Kahn -
Baseus
Reg. $50 $22
Baseus PowerCombo 65W 6-in-1 GaN III Charging Station

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now once again offering a deep deal on its PowerCombo 65W 6-in-1 GaN III Charging Station down at $21.99. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply code 5UJ9LNKJ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model regularly fetches up to $50 and is now seeing a huge 55% price drop for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal lands as a match of our previous mention, is $11 under the deal price before that, and makes for particularly affordable way to score a powerful charging solution for both at home and on the go, complete with USB and AC outlets. Head below for a more detailed rundown fo the feature set. 

The PowerCombo 65W 6-in-1 GaN III Charging Station features a pair of AC outlets on either side the unit alongside two Power Delivery USB-C ports (with a 65W max output) and two USB-A ports for legacy devices that run with up to 18W QC charging action – it can effectively power up to six devices at a time. All packed into a travel-friendly design, this one is as useful on-the-go as it is in the home office with a 45-degree angled flat power strip and a 5-foot lead – it also comes with a 100W USB-C cable. 

Baseus PowerCombo 65W 6-in-1 GaN III Charging Station features:

Baseus PowerCombo 65W with 2 AC outlets, 2 PD USB-C ports (65W MAX), and 2 USB-A ports (support 18W QC fast charging), intelligently deliver power for up to 6 devices simultaneously. Baseus USB C charger can full charge a MacBook Pro in less than 2 hrs, an iPhone 14 up to 5× faster than with a standard 5V/2.4A chargers, and charge the latest Samsung phones at full speed with Samsung Super Fast Charging. (Tips: 100W Type-C cable is included for fast charging experience). Portable power strip with compact body & travel-friendly design ensures maximum portability wherever you go. Space-saving 45° angled flat plug power strip with 5ft cord allows its power-head to fit flexibly in tight spaces.

Amazon

