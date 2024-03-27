Anker’s Liberty 4 NC Earbuds were our budget pick of 2023, now $75 (Reg. $100)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Soundcore Liberty 4 NC Earbuds for $74.50 shipped in all five colors. This is one of the first chances to save since debuting last summer. Today’s offer drops from $100 and saves you $25. It’s the second-best price yet at within $5 of our previous mention from all the way back on Black Friday. All these months later, these are still some of my favorite earbuds of the year, and we explore that a bit more in our hands-on review.

Saying that these are some of my favorite earbuds of 2023 is a bit of an undersell, as I officially decreed that the Liberty 4 NC buds were my favorite budget pick of the year. There are so many reasons for that, but the $100 MSRP was a great place to start. Now, you can drop the price even lower while bringing home the colorful and balanced earbuds for less. The bottom line here is that Anker’s latest don’t sound like a $100 pair of earbuds and punch way above their weight class. The EQ sounds great out of the box, but can also be adjusted from the app. There’s adaptive ANC that does a very thorough job of blocking out ambient noise – even in New York City – and the design gives you five different colors to choose from.

Anker Liberty 4 NC Earbuds features:

Experience every nuance of your favorite tracks with 11mm drivers delivering Hi-Res audio, ensuring pristine sound fidelity in these noise cancelling wireless earbuds. Craft your personal audio atmosphere with precise EQ customization and 22 presets, tailoring every beat to your acoustic preferences, perfect for environments noise cancelling.

