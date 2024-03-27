Clarks Big Spring Sale takes 20% off sitewide + free shipping: Sandals, Boots, Loafers, more

Clarks Big Spring Sale is live and offering 20% off sitewide as well as free delivery. Discount is applied in the cart. Pricing starts at just $36 and you can find deals on sandals, boat shoes, loafers, boots, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Sailview Lace Boat Shoes that are perfect for this spring. They’re currently marked down to $64 and originally sold for $80. These boat shoes are available in three color options and pair nicely with any pant. It has a slip-resistant outer, which adds traction, and a cushioned insole to promote all day comfort. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out the new Nordstrom Spring Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

