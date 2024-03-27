Get an AdGuard family plan with lifetime access for $23 (Reg. $79)

The internet is an amazing utility, but it can also be annoying, slow, and a dangerous liability — especially if you have kids on your network. When your family is online, you want to make sure they’re safe and enjoying the best web experience they can. An AdGuard Family Plan can help, and during our Digital Blowout, you can get a lifetime subscription for up to nine devices for just $22.97 (Reg. $79).

AdGuard is an intuitive ad blocker that comprises an ad blocker, a privacy protection tool, and a parental control system. Working together, AdGuard not only eliminates all types of ads, from intrusive pop-ups to annoying video ads, but it also provides a safer browsing experience for the entire family.

AdGuard’s powerful ad-blocking module helps ensure a clutter-free browsing experience by eliminating distractions and disruptions, letting the whole family browse what they actually want to see. All the while, it has powerful privacy protection working in the background to hide data from trackers and activity analyzers, as well as malware protection to keep everyone safe from harmful malware and phishing websites.

Parents will also love the parental controls, giving you an easy way to restrict access to inappropriate and adult content on your kids’ devices. Not only that, but you’ll be able to monitor their activity to help keep them safe online.

AdGuard has earned 4.5/5 stars on Capterra, 4.6/5 stars on G2, and 4.7/5 stars on Trustpilot. Find out why when you get a lifetime subscription to an AdGuard Family Plan. Now through 11:59 pm PT on March 31, it’s just 65% off $79 at just $22.97.

