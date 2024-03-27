LifeStraw’s latest adventure-ready water filter hits best price in months at $24, more from $8

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessLifeStraw
20% off From $8
LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Personal Water Filter

Amazon has launched a wide-ranging LifeStraw sale event for outdoor adventurers and to get folks ready for upcoming spring and summer trips into the wilderness. The brand makes some of the most popular personal straw-style water filters on the market – designed for emergency situations, hikers, adventure-seekers, and folks getting off grid for extended periods of time – and now you can score a solid price drop on the latest model. While the tried, tested, and true classic model is selling for $12.99 right now, you can also score the newer LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Personal Water Filter from $23.96 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly $30, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked in months – it comes within a few bucks of the all-time low. Head below for additional details and more LifeStraw deals. 

Designed to remove “99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli and Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), and 99.999% of microplastics,” the Peak Series Solo can transform otherwise undrinkable liquid into safe drinking water. This improved model has a better filter and will last for up to 2,000 liters. It even has “standard 28mm PCO threads” to screw on to standard water bottles.

Now, if you’re looking for something integrated right into a water bottle for your upcoming adventures, Amazon’s sale also has plenty of price drops on those from the brand as well. Starting from just over $30 shipped, you’ll find both blatter-like, squeeze-style drinking vessels marked down as well as more traditional plastic water bottles with the filter action built right in. Scope out all of the deals on this landing page starting from $8

LifeStraw Peak Series Water Filter features:

LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter is an ultra-lightweight (only 1.7oz), compact (just 5.1”), portable water filtration device that removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness from drinking water. The standard 28mm threading on the filter allows it to be screwed onto most common water bottles. The one-handed flip cap makes on-the-go filtration super easy and fast: fill up a 1L bottle in just 20 seconds. Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, emergency situations, travel or on-the-go needs. At less than 2 ounces, and 2,000L of clean drinking water, no backpack, pocket, emergency bag, or glove compartment should be without one.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
LifeStraw

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $50 on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Vide...
Recover from workouts with a $200 discount on the Thera...
Sony’s popular a6400 mirrorless camera sees $150 ...
Journey 20% off sitewide for Easter: MagSafe chargers, ...
Score this regularly $50 65W Baseus 6-in-1 Charging sta...
Meet Venture! The newest Overwatch 2 DPS launching in A...
New all-time low knocks TCL’s regularly $800 75-i...
BYLT Spring Refresh Sale takes 25% off sitewde: Golf po...
Load more...
Show More Comments