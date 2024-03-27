LifeStraw’s latest adventure-ready water filter hits best price in months at $24, more from $8

Amazon has launched a wide-ranging LifeStraw sale event for outdoor adventurers and to get folks ready for upcoming spring and summer trips into the wilderness. The brand makes some of the most popular personal straw-style water filters on the market – designed for emergency situations, hikers, adventure-seekers, and folks getting off grid for extended periods of time – and now you can score a solid price drop on the latest model. While the tried, tested, and true classic model is selling for $12.99 right now, you can also score the newer LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Personal Water Filter from $23.96 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly $30, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked in months – it comes within a few bucks of the all-time low. Head below for additional details and more LifeStraw deals.

Designed to remove “99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli and Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), and 99.999% of microplastics,” the Peak Series Solo can transform otherwise undrinkable liquid into safe drinking water. This improved model has a better filter and will last for up to 2,000 liters. It even has “standard 28mm PCO threads” to screw on to standard water bottles.

Now, if you’re looking for something integrated right into a water bottle for your upcoming adventures, Amazon’s sale also has plenty of price drops on those from the brand as well. Starting from just over $30 shipped, you’ll find both blatter-like, squeeze-style drinking vessels marked down as well as more traditional plastic water bottles with the filter action built right in. Scope out all of the deals on this landing page starting from $8.

LifeStraw Peak Series Water Filter features:

LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter is an ultra-lightweight (only 1.7oz), compact (just 5.1”), portable water filtration device that removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness from drinking water. The standard 28mm threading on the filter allows it to be screwed onto most common water bottles. The one-handed flip cap makes on-the-go filtration super easy and fast: fill up a 1L bottle in just 20 seconds. Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, emergency situations, travel or on-the-go needs. At less than 2 ounces, and 2,000L of clean drinking water, no backpack, pocket, emergency bag, or glove compartment should be without one.

