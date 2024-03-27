Early World Backup Day sale from $8: Huge collection of SSDs, microSDs, game drives, more

Justin Kahn -
From $8
WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive Solid-State Drive

World Backup Day is on the horizon now, but Best Buy has now launched an early one day sale to kick things off. This year’s Backup Day will land on a Sunday, so Best Buy is looking to get an early start on the deals with price drops on everything from internal SSDs and microSD cards to gaming drives and flash storage from brands like WD, SanDisk, and more. Pricing starts from $8 and lands on both Best Buy for today only with some prices matches over at Amazon. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup, and at Amazon there’s free shipping for Prime members in orders over $25. Ranging from rare deals on the fantastic WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD with speedy transfers and onboard lighting (here’s our hands-on review) to SanDisk’s reliable microSD cards and a whole bunch more, you can browse through all of the deals below before they end later today. 

Early World Backup Day sale – Internal SSD deals

microSD deals

Game Drive deals:

And here some hangover Gen5 model deals at Amazon: 

Flash drive deals:

You can also browse through all of the one-day offers on SanDisk and PNY flash drive deals right here. Pricing starts from $7.99 with up to $45 in savings on a wide range of USB and Lightning models. Just be sure to scope this deal on the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C model at Amazon that is now starting from $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is available in silver as well as various other colors and provides both USB-C and USB-A connectivity options at the lowest price we can find – it sometimes sells for as much as $24 depending on the color. 

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

  • Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.Specific uses: Gaming
  • Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games)

