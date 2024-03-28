Save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM at $1,599

B&H is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $1,599 shipped. This drops the 512GB model with 16GB of onboard memory down from its original $1,999 price tag. It’s the second-best price to date at within $20 of the previous mention from back at the beginning of the year and still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since the newer M3 models launched – these M2 Pro machines have largely been out of stock in 2024.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as the newer models centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, just with an M2 Pro processor. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip. Late last year, I personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and I was surprised by how snappy the MacOS experience is compared to the previous-generation model.

Earlier in the week, we also shared a discount on Apple’s 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. So if you need more screen real estate than the 14-inch version above, you can upgrade to one of the most capable MacBooks ever from Apple at an all-time low of $2,000 – or $499 off.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Take on demanding projects with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, up to 19 GPU cores, and up to 32GB unified memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and up to 96GB unified memory. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. And the MacBook Pro laptop delivers exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

