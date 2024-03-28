Apple Vision Pro sees very first discount down to $3,299

Woot is offering the very first chance to save on Apple Vision Pro. Our favorite Cupertino company just launched its spatial computer earlier this year, and if the whopping $3,499 price tag was a little too much for you or your wallet to handle, there’s at least a discount now. The 256GB headset drops down to $3,299 shipped exclusively for Amazon Prime members. That’s $200 off the usual going rate and the only discount so far.

Apple Vision Pro is a whole new kind of take on mixed or virtual reality. So much so that Apple is calling it a Spatial Computer. What that really means is you’re able to strap an M2 chip to your head and browse the web, extend a Mac screen into your virtual display, experience immersive sports, and watch all your favorite shows or movies on a massive, adjustable view. It has some of the best eye tracking ever implemented in a headset, as well as best in class passthrough for seeing the world around you on top of all the digital action. Go get a better idea of what to expect over at 9to5Mac, where we explore how it all stacks up.

All of this week’s other best deals are now up for grabs over in our Apple guide. You’ll find price cuts on more than just something like Vision Pro, with deals on the latest M3 MacBooks, previous-generation models with deep clearance offers attached, accessories, and so much more.

More on Apple Vision Pro:

With Apple Vision Pro, you have an infinite canvas that transforms how you use the apps you love. Arrange apps anywhere and scale them to the perfect size, making the workspace of your dreams a reality — all while staying present in the world around you. Browse the web in Safari, create a to-do list in Notes, chat in Messages, and seamlessly move between them with a glance. Apple Vision Pro can transform any room into your own personal theater. Expand your movies, shows, and games up to the perfect size while feeling like you’re part of the action with Spatial Audio. And with more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, you can enjoy stunning content wherever you are — whether that’s a long flight or the couch at home.

