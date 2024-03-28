Bose spring deals: $80 off speakers, up to $100 off QuietComfort headphones, more

Alongside a series of big-time hangover spring deals below, Bose is now offering a serious deal on its SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker down at $119 shipped using code SAVE30 at checkout. Regularly $199, this is a solid $80 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, you’ll find Amazon third-party sellers starting at $149 and today’s deal comes in at $30 under our previous mention on this model. I have a been a big fan of the original standard SoundLink Mini II for years, and still use it to this day, but the special edition takes things up a notch with 20% more battery life, a USB-C charging port, and two special edition colors — Luxe Silver or Triple Black, both of which are on sale here. It also has built-in mics for taking calls and an aluminum, steel, silicone, and plastic build. Head below for more Bose deals.

More Bose spring deals:

Alongside the ongoing price drops you’ll find directly from Bose on this landing page, we have also organized some of the more notable offers available on Amazon with Prime shipping below as well:

And while you’re at it, be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the new Bose Ultra Open Earbuds with immersive audio too.

Bose SoundLink Mini II SE Bluetooth Speaker features:

Live Big. Go Mini. The SoundLink Mini II Special Edition delivers full, natural sound with dramatically deeper bass than you’d expect from a Bluetooth mini speaker that fits in the palm of your hand. It also features a built-in microphone for taking calls and makes easy wireless connections anytime, anywhere. Now with 20% more battery life, a USB-C charging port, and two special edition colors — Luxe Silver or Triple Black.

