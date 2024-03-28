Compustar 2-way CSX remote start system gives you remote engine ignition for $350 in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-Way CSX Remote Start System/LTE Module for $349.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its usual $650 price tag, this device has already seen six varying discounts since the new year began. Most of these previous discounts came in as short-lived flash sales, much like today – with the largest of them dropping costs down to the $285 low. Today’s deal comes in as a solid 46% markdown off the going rate and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – $65 above the all-time low.

If you’ve ever dealt with the extremes of weather while trying to warm up or cool off your car or truck and wished you could afford a newer model with remote ignition, then this module is for you. It comes compatible with most vehicles that have an automatic transmission, with two ways for you to remotely control your vehicle’s engine after installation – from your smartphone or from the two-way LED remote that has a 3,000-foot range. Through the companion app you’ll be able to utilize its advanced functions that include timed starts, cold and hot temperature starts, and more. Keep in mind though, you’ll receive 30 days of free access to the smart controls via the app, after which you’ll have to pay a $7 subscription fee – or you can just use the included remote/key fob which has no requirement. Head below to read more.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30, matching Black Friday sales. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app.

Compustar 2-Way CSX Remote Start System features:

Compatible with most vehicles with automatic transmissionStart your engine from a distance before you get in.

Two-way LED remote with range up to 3000’The remote transmitter lets you start your car while you’re still in the house.

Control your vehicle from anywhereWith this kit, you can control your car engine from your smartphone from almost unlimited range.

Advanced remote start functionsInclude timed start, cold and hot temperature start, and stop-and-go mode.

Keyless entryUnlock your vehicle’s doors with your key chain remote.

DroneMobile serviceComes with a free 30-day trial. After the trial, plans require additional fee with no contract or annual commitment. Pause or cancel service at any time. There are no reactivation charges.

The DroneMobile service is only required for cellular connectivity and is not required in order to use the Compustar remote/key fob.

