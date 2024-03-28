DJI’s newest RS 3 camera gimbals see first discounts starting at $469 (Reg. $549+)

Amazon is now offering the first discounts on a pair of DJI’s latest gimbal stabilizers. The DJI RS 3 3-Axis Gimbal kicks things off at $469 shipped. It drops from $549 for the first and only time since it launched a couple of years back and is now 15% off. It’s a new all-time low, as you likely guessed. DJI RS 3 is a 3-axis gimbal designed to stabilize your DLSR or another camera rig. It can support up to 6.6-pound setups. There are a number of improvements over the previous-generation model, with upgraded anti-shake tech that’s 20% better at keeping shots smooth. You’ll find a 1.8-inch OLED touchscreen on the handle for monitoring settings or its 12 hours of battery life.

Alongside the standard DJI RS 3, Amazon is also marking down the Pro version to $739. It would normally set you back $869 and now clocks in at a new all-time low. This one is also 15% off and the only chance to save. The big upgrade with this gimbal is that it can support 10-pound camera setups and also has a longer arm to accommodate larger cameras and lenses. There are also more flexible mounting options that let you mount the RS 3 Pro to a vehicle, slider, and jib.

Completing the lineup, the DJI RS 3 Pro Combo comes with some extra gear and clocks in at $939. It’s 15% off the usual $1,099 and a new all-time low, complete with RavenEye image transmission system, RS Focus Motor system, and some extra gear for getting even better footage out of your stabilized camera system. You can also get the combo package for the DJI RS 3 at $609, down from $719 and marking a new all-time low, too.

DJI RS 3 Gimbal features:

With a weight of just 1.3 kg (includes gimbal, battery handle, and double-layer quick release plates), DJI RS 3 offers a max tested payload of 3 kg (6.6 lbs). The three axes of DJI RS 3 can be automatically locked and unlocked with the simple press of the power button, significantly improving the speed and efficiency of transitions and storage. With the new-generation RS stabilization algorithm, RS 3’s anti-shake performance is improved by 20%, making low-angle and dynamic shots easier than ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!