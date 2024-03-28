Elite Gourmet’s 1,500W countertop oven with French doors hits new $64 low (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Double French Door Countertop Toaster Oven for $63.98 shipped. Normally fetching $90, it frequently fluctuated between a $117 high and the former $70 low from Labor Day sales. We’ve already seen a few minor discounts since the new year began, with January having the biggest price drop to $81 and some even smaller trickles up and down since. Today’s deal comes in to take the savings further as a 29% markdown off the going rate that lands at a new all-time low.

With this 1,500W combination oven, you’ll get the versatility of multiple cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to toast, broil, bake, warm, alongside functions for cooking pizza too. It can keep between 200 degrees and 450 degrees Fahrenheit and has a 60-minute timer with an indicator bell and shut-off feature for safety. It sports three rack positions with an extra-large interior able to hold up to eight slices of bread, up to 11 pounds of meat, or a 12-inch pizza, as well as single-pull French doors for easier access when you’ve only got one hand free.

And speaking of countertop appliances, check out the ongoing deal for the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator, with the post including more kitchen gadgets to consider as well. It can house up to 12 bottles and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll also find the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven back down below $300 once more. It can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings.

Elite Gourmet Double French Door Countertop Oven features:

25L XL CAPACITY: Fits 6 slices of toast and cooks up to an 11lb roast. Three rack positions plus 0.9cuft capacity can fit up to a 12″ pizza with interior dimensions of 13.25″x 13.50″x 8.95″.

FRENCH DUAL DOOR DESIGN allows you to open one or both doors at a time saving precious counter space. Three rack positions allow you to cook multiple dishes at once.

PRECISION COOKING CONTROL: The built-in heat selector switch allows you to select numerous cooking features for Baking, Broiling, Toasting, Pizza and Keep Warm.

ADJUSTABLE TIMER: The oven includes a 60-Minute timer with indicator bell and toast shade settings.

1500 WATTS OF POWER: Optimize your cooking needs with an adjustable thermostat from 200°F to 450°F and 1500 watts of cooking power

