NutriChef’s single-zone wine cooling refrigerator with 12-bottle capacity now $171 (Reg. $237)

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator for $170.84 shipped, after clipping the on-page $25 off coupon. Already down from $237, this device only saw four previous discounts since its release back in August, with spikes to its MSRP every two months or so before seeing a discount – often to $190, but we did see the price drop to a new $153 low at the beginning of the month. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 28% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This wine-cooling refrigerator provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit, designed to be unaffected by outside heat sources. It can house up to 12 bottles and ensures long-term wine storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature. It features soft LED interior lights to prevent any lasting effects on your wine’s taste, a digital touchscreen display panel to adjust settings, and a free-standing design making placement far more easier than carving out a literal cellar below your home.

If you’re looking to expand your kitchen arsenal, check out the ongoing flash sale for the Anova Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer, as well as other Anova devices like Sous Vide machines. Using the device is as easy as it is small, simply line up the valve on the bag, apply pressure, and voilà – you’ll be saving money alongside the food’s freshness. You’ll also find the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven back down below $300 once more. It can reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings.

And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill that just hit a new all-time low, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator features:

Temperature Stability: With a temperature range of 41°F to 64°F, our wine chilling refrigerator cellar ensures that temperature isn’t affected by outside heat sources and can house 12 bottles, up to 30 liters. Also equipped w/ low noise operation

Preserve Wines With Built-in Features: Our wine refrigerator ensures an ideal environment for long-term wine storage with a built-in circulation, thermoelectric cooling and ventilation grill that maintains a consistent temperature on the wine cooler

Soft LED Interior Lights: Harsh fluorescent lights inside the refrigerator that might affect the taste of your wines and bottle labels will no longer be a problem thanks to the integrated LED light with power button and our blue temperature display!

Digital Control Buttons: By tapping the digital touch button display panel, you can easily adjust the temperature and turn on the light. With the touch screen control button on our wine refrigerator, you can easily store your wines and drinks

Free Standing Design: Ideal for floor, table or countertop placement only. Easier to place anywhere inside your house or pub. With contoured and polished chrome wine racks, glass door, with plastic door frame and recessed handle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!