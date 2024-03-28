Cover 15 devices with a lifetime FastestVPN PRO subscription at just $25

The benefits of VPN subscriptions are plentiful. They can free you from browsing within the confines of local restrictions, They can liberate you from elements that slow down your internet speeds, letting you entertain yourself and work faster and easier. They can also offer a meaningful level of cybersecurity. To save on a great option, consider this limited-time deal.

Through 11:59 PM PT on April 2nd, you can get a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN PRO for 15 devices for just $24.97 (reg. $600). This PRO-level subscription is set to discontinue this year, so this is your last chance to lock in this elevated VPN service at all and for a reduced rate.

FastestVPN PRO stands out from competitors with its 100+ locations and 800+ servers around the world. It features a robust WireGuard protocol, which keeps your browsing experience secure and speeds fast with servers operating as fast as 10GBPS. FastestVPN also offers double VPN server access for an extra layer of security.

This deal comes with a free one-year subscription to Password Manager too, which will make keeping and accessing all of your details to access your bank, credit cards, and more easy.

Sign up and enjoy a service that TenBestVPNs described as “one of the most promising VPN services in the market.” And don’t miss this limited-time price drop.

